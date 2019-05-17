Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,035,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,408 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 281,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NES opened at $5.62 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/nuverra-environmental-solutions-inc-nes-shares-sold-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.