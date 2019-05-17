Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (JHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHB. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 3,112.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

