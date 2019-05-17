Numis Securities Downgrades Grainger (GRI) to Add

Numis Securities cut shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) to an add rating in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 282 ($3.68).

GRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of Grainger stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 257.80 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 792,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.27. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 292.66 ($3.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £296.18 ($387.01).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

