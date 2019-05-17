NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Trading Down 28.8%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares dropped 28.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,830,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 258,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

NBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

