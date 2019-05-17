Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.97 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 13,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,663. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

