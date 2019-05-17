Nomura (NMR) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.36. Nomura shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 7314892 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,818,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 1,410,697 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 374,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Nomura by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 275,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

