Noble Energy (NBL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2019 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2019 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2019 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/29/2019 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

4/1/2019 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2019 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,485. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Get Noble Energy Inc alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.