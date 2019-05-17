Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 1,730,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 294,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/nobilis-health-hlth-shares-up-14-3.html.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.