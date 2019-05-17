Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

