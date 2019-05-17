Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 591 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $18,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $131,343,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $122,196,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $118,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $27,503,399. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $152.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

