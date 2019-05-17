Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Decreased by Quilter Investors LTD

Quilter Investors LTD decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.4% of Quilter Investors LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rowe raised Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

