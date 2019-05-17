New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.46 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $51,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $80.01 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

