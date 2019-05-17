New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.88 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total transaction of $7,469,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.50.

AZO stock opened at $981.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $597.00 and a 12 month high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-38-88-million-position-in-autozone-inc-azo.html.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.