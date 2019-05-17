New Residential Investment Corp to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NRZ stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,109 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

