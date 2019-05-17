New Energy Solar (NEW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.34

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.34 ($0.95) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), with a volume of 55140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.34 ($0.95).
The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.74.
About New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW)
New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
