Nevro (NVRO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $63.24 on Monday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,765,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,882,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,644,000 after purchasing an additional 95,486 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,316,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 911,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,675,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

