NetEase (NTES) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a mkt perform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.45.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $8.27 on Tuesday, reaching $270.84. 33,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,973,000 after purchasing an additional 602,693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 925,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

