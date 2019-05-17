Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $913.24 million, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 2.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $32,806.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,492 shares of company stock valued at $118,302 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,748,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 837,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

