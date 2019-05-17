NCS Multistage (NCSM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NCSM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 1,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,701. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.90.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 101.98%. The company had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 35.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 560,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 420.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 154,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

