NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,933,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

