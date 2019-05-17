National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pattern Energy Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

In other news, SVP Kevin E. Devlin sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $62,185.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,143 shares of company stock valued at $218,498 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

