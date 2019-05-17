National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$94.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.60 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.67.

TSE EQB opened at C$72.49 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$53.85 and a 52-week high of C$74.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$126,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,349.50. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.35, for a total transaction of C$140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,656,039. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $421,764 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

