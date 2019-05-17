MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

MTUAY opened at $109.29 on Monday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.