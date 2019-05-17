Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $24.15 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 2.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $24,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.53. 1,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total value of $2,599,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,968,942.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Heinmiller bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,376 shares of company stock worth $11,381,818 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

