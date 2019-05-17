Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,536 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

