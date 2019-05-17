Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 90,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 174,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inogen from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/motley-fool-asset-management-llc-purchases-1720-shares-of-inogen-inc-ingn.html.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.