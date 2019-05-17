Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,038,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,003 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 871,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,339,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 252,466 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 19,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $359,114.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,711,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,812,035.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,473,076 shares of company stock worth $67,808,383. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

