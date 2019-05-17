Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

NYSE NSC opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

