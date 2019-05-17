Mithril Ore (MORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $393.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for about $22.39 or 0.00316290 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $285,509.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00537643 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027067 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005813 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000218 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

