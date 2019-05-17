Mitchell P. Rales Buys 1,900 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

