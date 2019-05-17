Mistras Group Inc (MG) Director Buys $66,250.00 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. 5,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,921. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,987,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 783,529 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 187,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 108,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

