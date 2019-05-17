Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd comprises approximately 4.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd were worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,521,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 308,863 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

