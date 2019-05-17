Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,902,923 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.78, a PEG ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

