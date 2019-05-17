Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,096 Chemed Co. (CHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 950 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $310,013.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $1,617,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,168,256.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock worth $6,955,533 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $335.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $338.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,096 Chemed Co. (CHE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-8096-chemed-co-che.html.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.