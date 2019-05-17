Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,633. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

