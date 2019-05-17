Micro Focus International (MCRO) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Micro Focus International to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Micro Focus International to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,758 ($22.97).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

LON MCRO traded up GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,908.60 ($24.94). 880,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,131.50 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 335.86 ($4.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $45.22. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total value of £22,815 ($29,811.84). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 446,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.23), for a total value of £8,952,143.22 ($11,697,560.72). Insiders have sold 711,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,403,286 over the last ninety days.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.