Michael C. Ray Sells 33,294 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,294 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $378,552.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,754.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 178,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,428. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

