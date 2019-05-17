Michael Andrew Kumin Buys 3,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.04 per share, for a total transaction of $423,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of W stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

