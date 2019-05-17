Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $755.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $658.80.

NYSE:MTD traded down $7.02 on Monday, reaching $737.96. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,471. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $762.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 35,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $23,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,351,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,005,000 after buying an additional 107,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after buying an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

