Metronome Trading 35.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00019300 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $114,073.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00349048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00824047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00152678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,930,240 coins and its circulating supply is 9,168,116 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.