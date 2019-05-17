MetaMorph (METM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,312.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $663,521.00 and approximately $43,312.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.97 or 0.08621491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035023 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,709,876 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

