Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 195.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 817,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,422 shares of company stock worth $2,067,444 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/meridian-wealth-advisors-llc-has-283000-stake-in-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.