MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 288,305 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,305 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $50,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PK stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $30.41. 12,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,169. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/merian-global-investors-uk-ltd-sells-288305-shares-of-park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk.html.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.