MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155,336 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $87,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of RL opened at $113.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

