Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €106.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.05 ($117.50).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.84 ($106.79) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

