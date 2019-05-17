Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €106.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.05 ($117.50).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.84 ($106.79) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

