Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 195,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

