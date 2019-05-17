Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 11,383 Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABDC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

