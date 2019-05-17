Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 51.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $546.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/mercantile-bank-corp-mbwm-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.