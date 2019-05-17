Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Amerant Bank N.A., including its investment and trust services subsidiaries, Amerant Investments Inc. and Amerant Trust N.A. It provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMTB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercantil Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

AMTB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 1,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantil Bank (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.