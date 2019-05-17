Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Holdings in CDW (CDW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $111.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $1,752,103.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,815,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $494,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $2,973,830 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

